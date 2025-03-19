Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 20:08
The US will continue sharing intelligence with Ukraine despite Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s opposition.
Source: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at a briefing on 19 March, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "Intelligence sharing in terms of defence for Ukraine will continue."
Background:
- Earlier, following a conversation between Putin and Donald Trump, the Kremlin stated that a "key condition for preventing escalation" of the war in Ukraine should be the "complete cessation of foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv".
- It was also revealed that Putin had rejected the US proposal for a 30-day full ceasefire, which Ukraine had previously agreed to. Instead, he supported a pledge for both sides to refrain from attacking energy facilities for 30 days.
- Following his conversation with Trump on 19 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine agreed to the proposal for a partial truce, and representatives from Kyiv and Washington would discuss its technical details in Saudi Arabia.
