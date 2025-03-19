All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 19 March 2025, 20:08
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

The US will continue sharing intelligence with Ukraine despite Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s opposition.

Source: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at a briefing on 19 March, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Intelligence sharing in terms of defence for Ukraine will continue."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, following a conversation between Putin and Donald Trump, the Kremlin stated that a "key condition for preventing escalation" of the war in Ukraine should be the "complete cessation of foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv".
  • It was also revealed that Putin had rejected the US proposal for a 30-day full ceasefire, which Ukraine had previously agreed to. Instead, he supported a pledge for both sides to refrain from attacking energy facilities for 30 days.
  • Following his conversation with Trump on 19 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine agreed to the proposal for a partial truce, and representatives from Kyiv and Washington would discuss its technical details in Saudi Arabia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinceasefirewar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
UK intelligence: Putin's new decree on Ukrainians illegally staying in Russia is way for forced Russification
Zelenskyy visits command post in Donetsk Oblast – video
Ukraine's air defence downs 100 UAVs overnight, 63 go off radar
Ultimate goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia – Trump's envoy Witkoff
UpdatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 12 people injured and 3 killed – photos, video
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Prague may send troops to Ukraine as part of foreign mission, Czech president says
20:19
Czech president reveals how US and Europe will share security guarantees for Ukraine
20:02
Czech president on occupied Ukrainian lands: no legal recognition for Russia
19:40
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
19:33
Lithuania considers planting anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus
19:25
Zelenskyy visits command posts in Kharkiv Oblast – video
19:09
updatedThree civilians killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
18:57
Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast: woman in serious condition
18:37
Ukraine's Air Force strikes command post in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
17:51
US removes sanctions against Russian crypto service facilitating sanctions circumvention
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: