Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says

The US will continue sharing intelligence with Ukraine despite Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s opposition.

Source: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at a briefing on 19 March, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Intelligence sharing in terms of defence for Ukraine will continue."

Earlier, following a conversation between Putin and Donald Trump, the Kremlin stated that a "key condition for preventing escalation" of the war in Ukraine should be the "complete cessation of foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv".

It was also revealed that Putin had rejected the US proposal for a 30-day full ceasefire, which Ukraine had previously agreed to. Instead, he supported a pledge for both sides to refrain from attacking energy facilities for 30 days.

Following his conversation with Trump on 19 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine agreed to the proposal for a partial truce, and representatives from Kyiv and Washington would discuss its technical details in Saudi Arabia.

