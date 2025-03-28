Man injured in Russian attack on city of Kropyvnytskyi on 19 March dies in hospital
Friday, 28 March 2025, 13:53
A man who suffered burns on 90% of his body as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Kropyvnytskyi on 19 March has died in hospital.
Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Unfortunately, a man who sustained burns on nearly 90% of his body due to the enemy attack on Kropyvnytskyi has died in hospital."
Details: Raikovych stated that doctors fought for his life for days, but the man had suffered fatal injuries.
Background: On the evening of 19 March, the Russians launched a large-scale attack on Kropyvnytskyi. It was reported that 14 people were injured, including 7 children.
