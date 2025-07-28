All Sections
Russians attack Kropyvnytskyi with UAVs: nine explosions heard

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 28 July 2025, 05:22
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

At least nine explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi as Russian forces attacked the city on the night of 27-28 July.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Kropyvnytskyi has endured an enemy drone attack. More information will follow later."

Details: Raikovych said all the appropriate services are working at the scenes.

Local correspondents for Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported that at least nine explosions had been heard in the city at around 03:00.

