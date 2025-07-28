Buildings belonging to the philharmonic, a university, a State Emergency Service unit and several offices were damaged in a large-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast on the night of 27-28 July.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES); Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration; university rector Yevhen Sobol; Suspilne Kropyvnytskyi, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Raikovych said that the blast wave damaged the regional philharmonic building. Nataliia Ahapieieva, the institution's director, told Suspilne that more than 20 windows were broken in the building, which is a local architectural heritage site.

Damaged philharmonic building. Photo: Suspilne

Shattered glass at the philharmonic. Photo: Suspilne

Windows were also damaged at the Volodymyr Vynnychenko Central Ukrainian University.

Damaged university building. Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Despite the damage, university rector Yevhen Sobol said the situation is stable and under control. Assessments and repairs are ongoing, but the damage has not disrupted university operations.

"I remind everyone and urge you: go to shelters when you hear the air-raid warning! The university has shelters; they are in proper condition and open to all," the rector stressed.

The State Emergency Service said that a fire station in Kropyvnytskyi also sustained damage, with both the building and some equipment affected.

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

"There are no casualties. During the air raid, SES personnel were in shelter," they added.

