US House Speaker says Zelenskyy may have to resign

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday, 2 March that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "needs to come to his senses and return to the negotiating table with gratitude, or someone else should lead the country in doing so."

Source: Johnson on air at NBC News, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Something has to change. Either he has to come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude, or someone else needs to lead the country to do that. It’s up to the Ukrainians to figure that out."

Details: Johnson’s comments came just two days after a public confrontation between US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

"President Trump is trying to get these two parties to a point of peace," Johnson said, adding that Trump is working to reconcile the two sides.

Advertisement:

Quote: "What President Zelenskyy did in the White House was effectively signal to us that he’s not ready for that yet, and I think that’s a great disappointment."

Details: Johnson emphasised that Trump "has been very clear about this – that if [Zelenskyy] is ready for peace, then we can negotiate a deal".

The Speaker backed the US President and Vice President, claiming that Zelenskyy shouted and interrupted his counterpart instead of expressing gratitude for the extraordinary aid the US has provided to his country.

Johnson also argued that security guarantees are an integral part of the mineral rights agreement, stating, "This mineral rights deal is a win, a win for everyone. It will give us access to rare earth minerals that we need, and it will provide a level of security for Ukraine".

Quote: "They will effectively be in an economic partnership with us after that point and we will definitely always defend our interests and our investments.

Russia knows that. China knows that. Iran, North Korea know that and that’s a very important message for us."

More details: When asked whether Putin was the "winner" as a result of the heated exchange in the Oval Office, Johnson replied, "No, he wasn’t".

Background:

Previously, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz shared his version of events in the White House following the public dispute between Trump, JD Vance and Zelenskyy.

On Friday, 28 February, an altercation took place in the Oval Office between the Presidents of Ukraine and the US, as well as Vice President JD Vance.

Trump, among other things, accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III".

European leaders and EU officials publicly expressed their support for Ukraine following the clash between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!