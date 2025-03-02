US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the White House spat, stating that Donald Trump was "the wrong president" for such a confrontation. Waltz added that Trump is not like his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Source: Waltz in an interview with Fox News

Details: Waltz said that after the press was asked to leave the Oval Office, Trump’s officials advised halting the talks, suggesting that any continuation of the conversation would only make matters worse.

Quote: "Look, we had a meeting after that exchange, after the press was asked to leave, and we pretty much unanimously advised the president [Trump] that after that insult in the Oval Office, we just do not see how that can move forward."

Details: Waltz noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Zelenskyy that "time is not on [his] side" and that "US aid is not unlimited".

Waltz claimed that it was unclear whether Zelenskyy genuinely wanted to stop the fighting. He added that both the vice president and the president had said, "Enough is enough". Waltz emphasised that it was the wrong approach, at the wrong time in history, and with the wrong president to try such an approach, noting, "This is not Joe Biden".

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a spat with Donald Trump and JD Vance.

In response, Trump claimed that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".

Meanwhile, European and EU leaders have publicly supported Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy stressed that he did not believe "we did something bad". "With all respect to democracy and free media, but there are things where we have to understand the position of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin continues to claim that a change of government in Ukraine is a prerequisite for negotiations with Russia, once again distorting Ukrainian law and questioning the legitimacy of President Zelenskyy.

