All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine needs leader who can engage with both US and Russia, says US president's adviser

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 March 2025, 18:35
Ukraine needs leader who can engage with both US and Russia, says US president's adviser
Mike Waltz. Photo: Getty Images

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has stated that the United States needs a Ukrainian leader capable of engaging with them as well as with Russia to end the war.

Source: Waltz on CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Waltz was responding to a question about whether Trump wants Zelenskyy to step down.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We need a leader that can deal with us, eventually deal with the Russians and end this war.

And if it becomes apparent that President Zelenskyy’s either personal motivations or political motivations are divergent from ending the fighting in this country, then I think we have a real issue on our hands."

More details: Waltz said that the Ukrainian leader must make it clear "publicly and privately" that he is "ready to go to peace".

Background: 

  • US House Speaker Mike Johnson also stated on Sunday, 2 March that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must "come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude, or someone else needs to lead the country to do that".
  • Earlier, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz shared his version of events in the White House following the public dispute between Trump, JD Vance and Zelenskyy.
  • On Friday, 28 February, an altercation took place in the Oval Office between the Presidents of Ukraine and the US, as well as Vice President JD Vance. 
  • Trump, among other things, accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III".
  • European leaders and EU officials publicly expressed their support for Ukraine following the clash between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAZelenskyy
Advertisement:
UK PM: Britain ready to back "coalition of the willing" with "boots on the ground and planes in the air"
Security summit in London concludes
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: IAEA violated Ukraine's sovereignty due to Russian blackmail
Russia and China seek to recruit officials dismissed by Trump, CNN says
Starmer will urge Zelenskyy to mend ties with Trump at summit – FT, Bloomberg
Trump is not Biden for Zelenskyy "to try to do this kind of thing", Advisor Waltz says on White House spat
All News
USA
Trump administration wants Russia to agree to European peacekeepers in Ukraine
US House Speaker says Zelenskyy may have to resign
UK, France and Ukraine to draft ceasefire plan and present to US, BBC says
RECENT NEWS
21:21
Zelenskyy meets with King Charles
21:01
EU Commission president: Ukraine must be turned into "steel porcupine, indigestible to invaders"
20:45
Ukraine's defence minister reveals details of 5,000 UK-funded air defence missiles
20:37
Russians attack civilian car in Kherson Oblast: one killed, one injured
20:18
UK PM: US can be brought back to negotiations despite dispute with Zelenskyy
19:59
UK PM: Britain ready to back "coalition of the willing" with "boots on the ground and planes in the air"
19:44
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2bn for purchase of 5,000 air defence missiles
19:29
Ukrainian ambassador to Poland calls former Polish minister's criticism of Zelenskyy unacceptable
19:21
Trump administration wants Russia to agree to European peacekeepers in Ukraine
19:09
Half of Americans support Ukraine in war, but only 11% see such support from Trump
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: