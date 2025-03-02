Ukraine needs leader who can engage with both US and Russia, says US president's adviser

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has stated that the United States needs a Ukrainian leader capable of engaging with them as well as with Russia to end the war.

Source: Waltz on CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Waltz was responding to a question about whether Trump wants Zelenskyy to step down.

Quote: "We need a leader that can deal with us, eventually deal with the Russians and end this war.

And if it becomes apparent that President Zelenskyy’s either personal motivations or political motivations are divergent from ending the fighting in this country, then I think we have a real issue on our hands."

More details: Waltz said that the Ukrainian leader must make it clear "publicly and privately" that he is "ready to go to peace".

Background:

US House Speaker Mike Johnson also stated on Sunday, 2 March that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must "come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude, or someone else needs to lead the country to do that".

Earlier, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz shared his version of events in the White House following the public dispute between Trump, JD Vance and Zelenskyy.

On Friday, 28 February, an altercation took place in the Oval Office between the Presidents of Ukraine and the US, as well as Vice President JD Vance.

Trump, among other things, accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III".

European leaders and EU officials publicly expressed their support for Ukraine following the clash between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

