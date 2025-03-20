Kropyvnytskyi suffers its largest Russian attack – photos

Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration has reported that the city of Kropyvnytskyi experienced its largest Russian attack so far on the evening of Wednesday 19 March.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Civilian residential buildings have been destroyed: houses and high-rise buildings.

As if in mockery, enemy drones struck Myru Street [Peace Street - ed.]."

Details: Raikovych confirmed that people had been injured, including a child.

The scene of the attack Photo: Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Doctors at the oblast hospital and the emergency response services are promptly providing urgent first aid. Several operations have been conducted. State Emergency Service psychologists are working with those affected."

Details: Raikovych noted that over 20 drones had attacked the city. The strikes by Russian UAVs and the falling debris hit residential areas, affecting both houses and high-rise buildings.

Affected high-rise building. Photo: Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration

Shattered windows. Photo: Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration

He said a mobile invincibility centre would be set up in the city and all municipal services would work on dealing with the aftermath in the morning. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Background: The Russians launched attack drones at residential areas in Kropyvnytskyi on the evening of 19 March.

