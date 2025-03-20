Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Engels – photo, video

Russian Telegram channels have reported a drone attack on an oil refinery in the city of Engels in Russia's Saratov Oblast on the night of 19-20 March.

Source: Mash and SHOT Telegram channels

Details: The Russian Telegram channels reported a series of explosions in Engels.

According to eyewitnesses, an air-raid warning was heard first in the city, followed by a series of explosions.

After that, local residents reported a fire near the local oil refinery in Engels.

Later, Telegram channels posted photos and videos of smoke rising over Engels.

After that, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported restrictions on operations at Samara and Saratov airports.

There was also a claim that, in addition to the oil refinery, drones had attacked the military air base in Engels.

