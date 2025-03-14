Macron: Russia must accept ceasefire proposal

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that Russia must accept the US-Ukraine proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Source: Macron on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Friday 14 March, Macron said he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and then with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following the "progress made possible by the meeting between the US and Ukraine on Tuesday [11 March – ed.] in Jeddah."

Quote: "Now Russia must accept the US-Ukraine proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. Russian aggression in Ukraine must stop. The abuses must stop. The delays in statements must also stop."

Details: Macron also noted that a meeting took place in Paris on 11 March, attended by around 40 army chiefs of staff.

On 15 March, Macron declared that he will keep working to strengthen support for Ukraine and achieve long-term peace in a videoconference with Starmer, Zelenskyy and other partners.

Background:

On 13 March, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin responded cautiously to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, neither rejecting it outright nor accepting it, but suggesting that Moscow might set its own conditions.

US President Donald Trump said Putin had made a promising statement but insisted it was incomplete. He also said that if Russia did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it would be "a very disappointing moment for the world".

On 14 March, the Group of Seven (G7) nations announced their readiness to impose further sanctions on Russia and strengthen support for Ukraine if Moscow refuses to accept a ceasefire.

