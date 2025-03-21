All Sections
Russians advance in Donetsk Oblast and Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 21 March 2025, 00:24
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 20-21 March that the Russians had advanced in Donetsk Oblast and Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: Deepstate wrote that the Russians had advanced in the village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast.

Analysts also noted that the Russians had advanced in their Kursk Oblast.

Background: On the evening of 20 March, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 156 combat clashes had occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of the day, 51 of them on the Pokrovsk front.

