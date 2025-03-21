Over 180 explosions in Sumy Oblast in one day: fatalities and casualty reported

The Russians have fired 112 times at the border of Sumy Oblast over the past day, killing two people and injuring another.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces carried out 112 attacks on the border areas of Sumy Oblast on 20 March, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to another. Several buildings were also damaged.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A total of 187 explosions were recorded. The Mykolaivka, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire."

[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: In the Mykolaivka hromada, an attack was launched from Russian territory using a UAV, damaging three houses.

Advertisement:

In the Krasnopillia hromada, Russian forces dropped explosive devices from drones, carried out FPV drone strikes and launched airstrikes using glide bombs – 78 explosions were recorded in total. As a result of the attacks, two civilians were killed and another was injured. In addition, three houses and a two-storey apartment building were damaged.



Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!