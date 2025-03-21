All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone attack on Odesa: large-scale fires break out, three people injured – photo, video

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 21 March 2025, 06:32
Russian drone attack on Odesa: large-scale fires break out, three people injured – photo, video
Burned down building. Photo: State EMergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has posted photos and videos of large-scale fires resulting from a Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa on the morning of 21 March and reported that three teenagers had been injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Russia has once again attacked Odesa Oblast, damaging civilian infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Large-scale fires broke out, a shopping centre and shops were burning and a high-rise building was damaged."

Advertisement:
 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Early reports indicate that three teenagers had been injured.

 
Firefighters trying to deal with the aftermath of the attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service added that over 70 firefighters were involved in dealing the aftermath of the Russian attack in Odesa, using 22 fire appliances.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian wardrones
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale attack on Kharkiv and Zolochiv: fires break out, people injured – photo, video
Macron announces €2bn military aid package for Ukraine
"More than 80% of our missiles hit their targets" – first-ever interview with Ukrainian F-16 pilot
NATO secretary general promises devastating response to Putin for attacking Poland or another NATO state
Ukraine agrees with US on list of facilities that Russia must not hit as part of partial ceasefire
Ukraine's Security Service detains two Russian agents in Ternopil who planned to plant bomb near military enlistment office – photos
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Over 50 combat clashes occur on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
ISW: Putin wants to use peace talks to get concessions from Ukraine and US
UK discussed sending fighter jets to Ukraine – The Telegraph
RECENT NEWS
23:53
UpdatedRussians launch large-scale attack on Kharkiv and Zolochiv: fires break out, people injured – photo, video
21:00
Macron announces €2bn military aid package for Ukraine
20:43
Ukrainian official explains country's vision for European peacekeeping mission
20:28
Ukraine's defence minister and UK foreign secretary discuss importance of further pressure on Moscow
20:16
Russians sentence Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant worker to 18 years in prison for alleged terrorism
18:54
F-16 pilot explains how Ukrainian forces counter Russian guided bombs and their carriers
18:39
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 4
18:15
Zelenskyy arrives in France to meet with Macron
18:09
Europe seeks alternatives to peacekeepers in Ukraine due to challenges in implementation – Reuters
17:50
"More than 80% of our missiles hit their targets" – first-ever interview with Ukrainian F-16 pilot
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: