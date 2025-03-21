Russian drone attack on Odesa: large-scale fires break out, three people injured – photo, video

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has posted photos and videos of large-scale fires resulting from a Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa on the morning of 21 March and reported that three teenagers had been injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Russia has once again attacked Odesa Oblast, damaging civilian infrastructure.

Large-scale fires broke out, a shopping centre and shops were burning and a high-rise building was damaged."

Росія знову атакувала Одещину, постраждала цивільна інфраструктура.

Відео: ДСНС pic.twitter.com/QNixHuodGP — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 21, 2025

Firefighter extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Early reports indicate that three teenagers had been injured.

Firefighters trying to deal with the aftermath of the attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service added that over 70 firefighters were involved in dealing the aftermath of the Russian attack in Odesa, using 22 fire appliances.

