Russian drone attack on Odesa: large-scale fires break out, three people injured – photo, video
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has posted photos and videos of large-scale fires resulting from a Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa on the morning of 21 March and reported that three teenagers had been injured.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "Russia has once again attacked Odesa Oblast, damaging civilian infrastructure.
Large-scale fires broke out, a shopping centre and shops were burning and a high-rise building was damaged."
Росія знову атакувала Одещину, постраждала цивільна інфраструктура.— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 21, 2025
Відео: ДСНС pic.twitter.com/QNixHuodGP
Details: Early reports indicate that three teenagers had been injured.
The State Emergency Service added that over 70 firefighters were involved in dealing the aftermath of the Russian attack in Odesa, using 22 fire appliances.
