Fires break out after Russian attack on Sumy district – photos, video
The Russians attacked the Sumy district in Sumy Oblast with drones on the night of 20-21 March. Fires have broken out and damage recorded as a result of the strikes. No casualties have been reported.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The enemy conducted three strikes on one of the hromadas in the Sumy district on the night of 20-21 March. Fires and damage have been recorded as a result of the strikes. State Emergency Service employees were working at three locations." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: The fires have reportedly been extinguished.
Residential houses and dachas, as well as cars, were damaged in the Russian attack. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden; a cooperative dacha community is an association of individuals, each of whom has a dacha plot within the same territory – ed.]
"No information on casualties has been received," the State Emergency Service reported.
Sumy Oblast Military Administration added that 14 Russian Shahed drones had been downed over the oblast overnight.
