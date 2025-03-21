All Sections
Fires break out after Russian attack on Sumy district – photos, video

Iryna BalachukFriday, 21 March 2025, 08:44
Car on fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked the Sumy district in Sumy Oblast with drones on the night of 20-21 March. Fires have broken out and damage recorded as a result of the strikes. No casualties have been reported.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "The enemy conducted three strikes on one of the hromadas in the Sumy district on the night of 20-21 March. Fires and damage have been recorded as a result of the strikes. State Emergency Service employees were working at three locations." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Firefighter at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The fires have reportedly been extinguished.

Residential houses and dachas, as well as cars, were damaged in the Russian attack. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden; a cooperative dacha community is an association of individuals, each of whom has a dacha plot within the same territory – ed.]

"No information on casualties has been received," the State Emergency Service reported.

 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Sumy Oblast Military Administration added that 14 Russian Shahed drones had been downed over the oblast overnight.

