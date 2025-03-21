All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Bloomberg: US reduces its participation in countering Russian ways to circumvent sanctions

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 21 March 2025, 11:16
Bloomberg: US reduces its participation in countering Russian ways to circumvent sanctions
Stock photo: Getty Images

European officials have said that the Donald Trump administration has reduced its involvement in efforts to close loopholes for circumventing sanctions on Russia.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The officials, who asked not to be named, said the United States was practically absent from several working groups set up by allies to combat attempts to circumvent sanctions imposed on the Kremlin.

Advertisement:

The officials said the US had largely been unresponsive to the activities of one group, which focuses on preventing the Russians from obtaining parts and equipment used to make weapons. Another group, in which the US does not participate, is dedicated to monitoring and enforcing the G7's price cap on Russian oil.

The sources noted that it was unclear whether the US had made an active decision to wind down its participation or whether it simply lacked key personnel. They added that some of the meetings had been attended by junior officials with little decision-making power.

The sanctions imposed on Russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine are becoming a major point of tension between Washington and Kyiv's European allies as President Donald Trump presses for an end to the conflict.

Advertisement:

Trump said he would be ready to increase sanctions against Russia if Moscow did not seriously engage in peace talks. European officials said there had been few signs of preparations for such a move, and it is unclear what actions, if any, the US is taking to combat the circumvention of existing measures.

However, earlier this month, the Trump administration did tighten its restrictions by allowing some banks to suspend their licences to make energy-related payments. The US had already withdrawn from the KleptoCapture working group, established by the Biden administration with a broad mandate to take action against Russia, in February.

Since the sanctions regime took shape in 2022, the US and its allies have created a number of working groups and task forces to coordinate their efforts to ensure compliance. All of them see limiting Moscow's access to technology and parts needed for warfare goods as a top priority and pay particular attention to cutting off trade routes through third countries, such as the United Arab Emirates and India, that Russia uses.

This work includes joint activities, sanctions against companies in third countries that help Moscow, and diplomatic pressure on these countries to close trade routes. The officials said the UK, the European Union and other G7 allies continue to coordinate these efforts.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAsanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
Zelenskyy: Russia gears up for new offensives on three Ukrainian regions
Zelenskyy and Starmer say now is not time for lifting sanctions against Russia
Meeting of coalition of the willing to support Ukraine starts in Paris
All News
USA
US seeks to expand terms of Ukrainian mineral deal – FT
Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg: Ukrainian and Russian delegates may sit in separate rooms during talks
Putin's aide announces US-Russia consultations on Ukraine in Riyadh
RECENT NEWS
07:37
Russia loses 1,860 soldiers and 122 artillery systems over past day
00:44
Russians advance near Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State
23:47
Putin proposes "temporary administration under UN aegis" in Ukraine for elections
22:08
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
21:34
Ceasefire in Black Sea is not revival of Grain Initiative – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
21:15
EXPLAINERHow Russia outmaneuvered US in Saudi Arabia talks and what comes next
20:52
Russia reacts to Armenia's EU accession law: "Sitting on two chairs won't work"
20:01
Germany announces new weapons supplies for Ukraine
19:54
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will share technologies with countries participating in "guarantee forces"
19:40
EU, Sweden and Germany to allocate €44m to support civil society in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: