Ukrainian government moves to facilitate military registration for Ukrainians abroad

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 21 March 2025, 15:18
Iryna Vereshchuk. Photo: Vereshchuk on Facebook

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers plans to amend a resolution to simplify the process for Ukrainian citizens abroad to register for military service.

Source: Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, on social media

Quote: "Draft amendments to Resolution No 932, which simplifies the military registration of Ukrainians abroad, have been submitted to the Government for consideration."

Details: Vereshchuk explained that the amendments will enable Ukrainian consulates and branches of the Document, a state-owned commercial organisation under Ukraine's State Migration Service, to issue passports and other documents to "tens of thousands" of Ukrainians abroad.

She expressed gratitude to Ukraine's State Migration Service, the Ministry of Defence and the Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat for their swift work in developing these regulatory changes.

For reference: On 16 August 2024, the Ukrainian government adopted Resolution No 932, approving a pilot project for automatic verification and validation of information on conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists.

