Ukraine-US dialogue on minerals deal continues, Kyiv says

Ukraine and the United States are continuing to work on signing a framework deal on minerals.

Source: Interfax news agency, citing Heorhii Tykhyi, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi noted that Ukraine was prepared to sign the framework agreement, which had been agreed upon, particularly during a meeting in Jeddah.

Advertisement:

However, he mentioned that Washington had announced its intention to hold additional consultations.

"And overall, I can confirm that today, the Ukrainian and American teams are working on this agreement. They continue their dialogue and cooperation," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

He declined to comment on media reports suggesting that the United States wants to alter the terms of the minerals deal to be less favourable for Ukraine, stating only that "the teams are working".

Advertisement:

"And we, as a state, are interested in this agreement. We believe that, on the whole, this cooperation between Ukraine and the United States is necessary for both us and the United States. It will allow us to really develop our bilateral strategic partnership," Tykhyi stressed.

Background: Notably, US President Donald Trump announced the day before that Ukraine and the US would sign an agreement on critical mineral resources "shortly".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!