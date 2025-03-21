Zelenskyy on Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris: security guarantees and international contingent to be discussed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a summit of the Coalition of the Willing will take place in Paris next week to discuss future security guarantees for Ukraine as well as a potential international support contingent.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint briefing with Czech President Petr Pavel

Details: Zelenskyy revealed that prior to the summit, a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is also scheduled to address a number of important issues related to Ukraine’s support.

Quote: "Next week we have a bilateral meeting with President Macron. We have many issues to discuss. I hope the outcome of this meeting will be a good one.

In addition to that, there will be an important summit, which we can refer to as the Coalition of the Willing. We will indeed talk about a strategy for security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends, and about preventing a second wave – or rather a third wave already – of occupation by the Russian Federation and its aggressive actions. We will talk about the contingent and how we will support the Ukrainian army, and what the infrastructure of the contingent will look like. Who is ready to be part of the Coalition of the Willing and who is not ready yet."

Details: Zelenskyy also expressed hope that the summit will produce specific decisions.

"I would like us to have some concrete outcomes. We have discussed this with President Macron," the Ukrainian president added.

Background:

On 15 March, Bloomberg reported that UK PM Keir Starmer and President Macron were conducting talks among 37 countries about forming a Coalition of the Willing concerning Ukraine, in the event that a peace settlement is reached.

On 20 March, it was reported that leaders of European countries and Canada would meet in Paris next week to discuss their position on Ukraine and their demands for the peace process.

On 21 March, Macron announced that the Coalition of the Willing summit would take place next Thursday in Paris, with Zelenskyy in attendance.

