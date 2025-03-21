All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy on Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris: security guarantees and international contingent to be discussed

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 21 March 2025, 17:28
Zelenskyy on Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris: security guarantees and international contingent to be discussed
Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a summit of the Coalition of the Willing will take place in Paris next week to discuss future security guarantees for Ukraine as well as a potential international support contingent.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint briefing with Czech President Petr Pavel

Details: Zelenskyy revealed that prior to the summit, a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is also scheduled to address a number of important issues related to Ukraine’s support.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Next week we have a bilateral meeting with President Macron. We have many issues to discuss. I hope the outcome of this meeting will be a good one.

In addition to that, there will be an important summit, which we can refer to as the Coalition of the Willing. We will indeed talk about a strategy for security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends, and about preventing a second wave – or rather a third wave already – of occupation by the Russian Federation and its aggressive actions. We will talk about the contingent and how we will support the Ukrainian army, and what the infrastructure of the contingent will look like. Who is ready to be part of the Coalition of the Willing and who is not ready yet."

Details: Zelenskyy also expressed hope that the summit will produce specific decisions.

Advertisement:

"I would like us to have some concrete outcomes. We have discussed this with President Macron," the Ukrainian president added.

Background:

  • On 15 March, Bloomberg reported that UK PM Keir Starmer and President Macron were conducting talks among 37 countries about forming a Coalition of the Willing concerning Ukraine, in the event that a peace settlement is reached.
  • On 20 March, it was reported that leaders of European countries and Canada would meet in Paris next week to discuss their position on Ukraine and their demands for the peace process.
  • On 21 March, Macron announced that the Coalition of the Willing summit would take place next Thursday in Paris, with Zelenskyy in attendance.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyFrance
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects reaction from US over Russian strikes on energy sector in Kherson
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
Zelenskyy: Russia gears up for new offensives on three Ukrainian regions
Zelenskyy and Starmer say now is not time for lifting sanctions against Russia
Meeting of coalition of the willing to support Ukraine starts in Paris
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: UN cannot be an alternative to foreign troops or security guarantees
Zelenskyy confirms that Ukraine's defence minister will take part in Saudi Arabia talks
Zelenskyy dismisses claims he and Trump discussed transferring Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to US
RECENT NEWS
19:40
EU, Sweden and Germany to allocate €44m to support civil society in Ukraine
19:38
EXPLAINERWhat are Kyiv's red lines on frozen Russian assets?
19:24
Bulgaria proposes hosting Black Sea ceasefire monitoring centre
19:13
Ceasefire on Moscow's terms? How peace talks in Riyadh made US redraw its red lines on Ukraine
19:06
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilian
18:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects reaction from US over Russian strikes on energy sector in Kherson
18:18
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
18:01
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will propose algorithm for dialogue on deployment of military contingent in 7-10 days
17:53
Zelenskyy outlines potential US role in Ukraine's security guarantees
17:43
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: