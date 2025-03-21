Macron announces Paris summit on peace in Ukraine with Zelenskyy in attendance – French media outlet

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that a summit of the coalition of the willing will take place in Paris next Thursday 27 March, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: French broadcaster BFMTV, citing Macron

Details: Macron made the announcement after the European Council meeting in Brussels.

Background: Earlier, Bloomberg reported that leaders of European countries and Canada would meet in Paris next week to discuss their stance on Ukraine and demands regarding the peace process.



