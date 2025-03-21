Woman injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast
Friday, 21 March 2025, 18:52
A woman was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Kindrashivka in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 21 March.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "An investigation has revealed that a woman, 52, was injured in an enemy attack on the village of Kindrashivka in the Kupiansk district on the morning of 21 March."
Details: Law enforcement officers are gathering information about the attack.
