All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Czech president says he narrowly missed Russian attack on Odesa

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 21 March 2025, 19:08
Czech president says he narrowly missed Russian attack on Odesa
Petr Pavel. Stock photo: Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel has said he left Odesa just 20 minutes before the first explosions from the Russian attack on the city. He had been visiting Odesa on 20 March.

Source: Pavel during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pavel emphasised that it was a coincidence, as his visit had been scheduled according to a planned time frame.

Advertisement:

"We had left Odesa by train about 20 minutes before the first explosions were heard... What I take out of it is that one has to be truly cynical when declaring the will to have a peace negotiation or negotiations on a ceasefire and at the same time to launch a massive attack on civilian infrastructure," Pavel said.

He noted that given such attacks, "It's extremely difficult to deal with such a party".

"That's why I believe that we have to clearly point to these events to demonstrate how Russia approaches these talks. And we have to be cautious about any potential agreement," he concluded.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Pavel visited Odesa on the day when Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on the city.
  • The Czech president later remarked that such large-scale attacks, occurring as negotiations for a ceasefire and a potential peace agreement are starting, do not suggest that Moscow is serious about pursuing peace.
  • Earlier, Katarína Mathernová, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, condemned the Russian strikes, stating that they demonstrated what the peace promised by the Kremlin truly looks like.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CzechiaOdesa OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
All News
Czechia
Czech president arrives in Kyiv
Czech president visits Odesa during Russian large-scale attack – photo
Czech president confident his people will take up arms in event of war
RECENT NEWS
12:16
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
12:08
Italian PM sceptical about sending "reassurance force" to Ukraine
11:07
Two Russians and Belarusian win World Press Photo 2025 award – Ukrainian photographer community reacts
10:45
Russia destroys almost all infrastructure in Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, 150 people remain
10:14
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
09:46
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
09:18
Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
08:20
Over 200 combat clashes on front line, with 68 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:13
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
07:53
Russians damage infrastructure facility and agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: