All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Satellite images of Ukrainian strike on Russia's Engels airfield revealed – photos

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 21 March 2025, 19:44
Satellite images of Ukrainian strike on Russia's Engels airfield revealed – photos
The ammunition depots at Engels-2 airfield as of 21 March 2025. Photo: Skhemy

Satellite images from Maxar have captured the aftermath of a Ukrainian defence forces strike on ammunition depots at a Russian strategic aviation airfield.

Source: Skhemy, a Radio Svoboda project

Details: The images from 21 March show damage to the ammunition depots at Engels-2 military air base in Russia’s Saratov Oblast. Craters from explosions have appeared in place of some buildings.

Advertisement:
 
The ammunition depots at Engels-2 airfield as of 21 March 2025
Photo: Skhemy
 
The ammunition depots at Engels-2 airfield as of 7 December 2024
Photo: Skhemy

The airfield is known as the base from which Russian strategic aviation aircraft have repeatedly taken off to carry out large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine.

Aviation expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi told Skhemy that these depots housed containers for Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles, which Russia uses for attacks on Ukraine with Tu-160 and Tu-95 aircraft. He also noted the likelihood that a missile pre-flight preparation centre located there had also been destroyed.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Local authorities reported that a fire broke out at the military airfield in Engels, Russia’s Saratov Oblast, following a drone attack.
  • Additionally, local Telegram channels stated that authorities had begun evacuating houses located near the airfield. Later, this information was confirmed by Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of 19-20 March, the Ukrainian defence forces attacked Engels-2 airfield, which caused a fire and explosions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
Zelenskyy: Russia gears up for new offensives on three Ukrainian regions
Zelenskyy and Starmer say now is not time for lifting sanctions against Russia
Meeting of coalition of the willing to support Ukraine starts in Paris
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Czech president says he almost got under Russian fire in Odesa
EU may allocate up to €9bn for weapons to Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets
Zelenskyy: UN cannot be an alternative to foreign troops or security guarantees
RECENT NEWS
09:18
Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
08:20
Over 200 combat clashes on front line, with 68 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:13
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
07:53
Russians damage infrastructure facility and agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
07:37
Russia loses 1,860 soldiers and 122 artillery systems over past day
07:08
Russian drone attack on Poltava Oblast causes fire covering 2,500 sq m – photos
06:16
US State Department to allocate short-term funding for programme documenting abduction of Ukrainian children – Reuters
02:58
Russians attack civilian infrastructure and oil and gas facilities in Poltava with Shahed UAVs
01:30
Russian drone attack on Poltava: power outages recorded
00:44
Russians advance near Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: