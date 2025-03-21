Satellite images of Ukrainian strike on Russia's Engels airfield revealed – photos

The ammunition depots at Engels-2 airfield as of 21 March 2025. Photo: Skhemy

Satellite images from Maxar have captured the aftermath of a Ukrainian defence forces strike on ammunition depots at a Russian strategic aviation airfield.

Source: Skhemy, a Radio Svoboda project

Details: The images from 21 March show damage to the ammunition depots at Engels-2 military air base in Russia’s Saratov Oblast. Craters from explosions have appeared in place of some buildings.

The airfield is known as the base from which Russian strategic aviation aircraft have repeatedly taken off to carry out large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine.

Aviation expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi told Skhemy that these depots housed containers for Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles, which Russia uses for attacks on Ukraine with Tu-160 and Tu-95 aircraft. He also noted the likelihood that a missile pre-flight preparation centre located there had also been destroyed.

Background:

Local authorities reported that a fire broke out at the military airfield in Engels, Russia’s Saratov Oblast, following a drone attack.

Additionally, local Telegram channels stated that authorities had begun evacuating houses located near the airfield. Later, this information was confirmed by Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of 19-20 March, the Ukrainian defence forces attacked Engels-2 airfield, which caused a fire and explosions.

