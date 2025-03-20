Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos

A fire has broken out at a military air base in the city of Engels in Russia's Saratov Oblast following a drone attack.

Source: Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin; Russian Telegram channels

Details: The Astra Telegram channel stated early in the morning that a lot of smoke could be seen in one of the town's districts following the UAV strike. The area in question is located near the Engels-2 military air base.

Advertisement:

Column of smoke Photo: Astra Telegram channel

Local Telegram channels also wrote that the authorities had begun evacuating houses located near the air base.

Later, Busargin confirmed this information.

Column of smoke Photo: Astra Telegram channel

"For safety reasons, due to the fire at the air base, an evacuation is being conducted for those living in areas adjacent to the facility, such as the allotment association communities. All operational services are at the scene," he reported.

He stated that the UAV attack had damaged around 30 houses and summer residences in numerous allotment association communities.

For reference: The Engels-2 military air base is home to Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft of Russia's 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division.

Background:

Earlier, Russian Telegram channels reported a drone attack on an oil refinery in the city of Engels in Russia's Saratov Oblast on the night of 19-20 March.

Later, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that air defence forces had downed 132 Ukrainian drones over various Russian oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!