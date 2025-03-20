Ukrainian drones strike Russia's Engels strategic aviation airfield

Explosions at the Engels airfield in Russia's Saratov Oblast on the night of 19-20 March were the result of a joint operation by Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details: The airfield is a key base for Russia's strategic aviation. It is home to Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 bombers, as well as warehouses storing FAB and guided aerial bombs and cruise missiles. Aircraft that launch missile strikes on Ukraine take off from this base.

The SSU and Special Operations Forces' effective drone attack resulted in a fire, explosions and secondary detonation of munitions in the area of the airfield.

The source stated that Russian air defence systems were ineffective and hit civilian buildings and infrastructure in the cities of Engels and Saratov.

Update: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed the strike on the military airfield in Engels. It emphasised that this military facility is used by Russian aircraft, including for launching missile strikes on Ukrainian territory and carrying out terrorist attacks against civilians.

Quote: "Ukraine's defence forces have detailed information about the strategic facilities of the Russians, adhere to international humanitarian law and take measures to maximise the protection of civilians and put an end to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine."

Local authorities reported that a fire broke out at the military airfield in Engels, Russia’s Saratov Oblast, following a drone attack.

Additionally, local Telegram channels stated that authorities had begun evacuating houses located near the airfield. Later, this information was confirmed by Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin.

