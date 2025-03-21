Air defence responds to Russian drones over Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Russian attack drones have been detected in the skies over Kyiv Oblast. Air defence has been responding to them.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote: "Kyiv Oblast! UAVs detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to the airborne targets."

Advertisement:

Details: As usual for this time of the day, Russia has once again launched a large number of attack drones on Ukraine.

Residents of Kyiv's suburbs reported that they had heard the sound of air defence responding in the region.

Later, Klitschko stated that air defence had been responding on the left bank of the capital.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!