All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Air defence responds to Russian drones over Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Yevhen Kizilov, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 21 March 2025, 21:40
Air defence responds to Russian drones over Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Mobile fire group. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force on Facebook

Russian attack drones have been detected in the skies over Kyiv Oblast. Air defence has been responding to them.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote: "Kyiv Oblast! UAVs detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to the airborne targets."

Advertisement:

Details: As usual for this time of the day, Russia has once again launched a large number of attack drones on Ukraine.

Residents of Kyiv's suburbs reported that they had heard the sound of air defence responding in the region.

Later, Klitschko stated that air defence had been responding on the left bank of the capital.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defenceKyiv Oblastdroneswar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
All News
air defence
Ukraine's air defence downs 100 UAVs overnight, 63 go off radar
Fire breaks out in residential building in Kyiv due to fallen Russian drone debris – photo
Russia launches 214 attack drones overnight: 195 fail to reach targets
RECENT NEWS
12:16
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
12:08
Italian PM sceptical about sending "reassurance force" to Ukraine
11:07
Two Russians and Belarusian win World Press Photo 2025 award – Ukrainian photographer community reacts
10:45
Russia destroys almost all infrastructure in Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, 150 people remain
10:14
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
09:46
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
09:18
Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
08:20
Over 200 combat clashes on front line, with 68 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:13
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
07:53
Russians damage infrastructure facility and agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: