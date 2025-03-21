Fire breaks out in residential building in Kyiv due to fallen Russian drone debris – photo
Russian forces struck the city of Kyiv with attack drones on the evening of 21 March.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "A fire broke out on the third floor of a four-storey building in the Podilskyi district of the capital as a result of debris falling from a downed drone. Emergency services are on their way to the scene. No one has sought medical help so far."
Details: Klitschko reported at 23:23 that four people had been evacuated from the building in the Podilskyi district. No casualties have been reported as of now. Firefighters have contained the fire.
Background: Russian attack drones were detected in the skies over Kyiv Oblast on the evening of 21 March. Air defence was responding.
