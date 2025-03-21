All Sections
Fire breaks out in residential building in Kyiv due to fallen Russian drone debris – photo

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 21 March 2025, 23:37
Fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces struck the city of Kyiv with attack drones on the evening of 21 March.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "A fire broke out on the third floor of a four-storey building in the Podilskyi district of the capital as a result of debris falling from a downed drone. Emergency services are on their way to the scene. No one has sought medical help so far."

Details: Klitschko reported at 23:23 that four people had been evacuated from the building in the Podilskyi district. No casualties have been reported as of now. Firefighters have contained the fire.

 
Fire appliances at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: Russian attack drones were detected in the skies over Kyiv Oblast on the evening of 21 March. Air defence was responding.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

