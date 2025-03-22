DeepState: Russians advance near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast
Saturday, 22 March 2025, 06:44
The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 21-22 March that Russian troops had advanced near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The enemy has advanced near the villages of Ivanivka and Yampolivka."
Background: On the night of 20-21 March, DeepState reported that the Russians had advanced in the village of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Oblast.
