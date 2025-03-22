All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

DeepState: Russians advance near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast

Ivan Diakonov , Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 March 2025, 06:44
DeepState: Russians advance near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast
Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

The DeepState analytical project reported on the night of 21-22 March that Russian troops had advanced near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near the villages of Ivanivka and Yampolivka."

Advertisement:

Background: On the night of 20-21 March, DeepState reported that the Russians had advanced in the village of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationDonetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
All News
occupation
Ukraine brings back girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years
Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Matviichuk: "Victor's justice" is a false paradigm
Russian forces advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, DeepState analysts say
RECENT NEWS
12:16
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
12:08
Italian PM sceptical about sending "reassurance force" to Ukraine
11:07
Two Russians and Belarusian win World Press Photo 2025 award – Ukrainian photographer community reacts
10:45
Russia destroys almost all infrastructure in Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, 150 people remain
10:14
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
09:46
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
09:18
Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
08:20
Over 200 combat clashes on front line, with 68 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:13
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
07:53
Russians damage infrastructure facility and agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: