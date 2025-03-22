Debris from downed Russian drones falls in three Kyiv Oblast districts

Debris from downed Russian drones was recorded in three Kyiv Oblast districts on the night of 21-22 March.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: A fire broke out in the grassland areas and forest in the Vyshhorod district as a result of the debris falling.

Debris was recorded in open areas outside of settlements in the Brovary and Bucha districts in Kyiv Oblast.

No civilian casualties and no hits to critical or residential infrastructure were reported.

Background: The Russians launched 179 attack drones on Ukraine on the night of 21-22 March. Ukraine's air defence managed to down 100 UAVs.

