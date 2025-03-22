All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Debris from downed Russian drones falls in three Kyiv Oblast districts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 March 2025, 09:26
Debris from downed Russian drones falls in three Kyiv Oblast districts
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Debris from downed Russian drones was recorded in three Kyiv Oblast districts on the night of 21-22 March.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: A fire broke out in the grassland areas and forest in the Vyshhorod district as a result of the debris falling.

Advertisement:

Debris was recorded in open areas outside of settlements in the Brovary and Bucha districts in Kyiv Oblast.

No civilian casualties and no hits to critical or residential infrastructure were reported.

Background: The Russians launched 179 attack drones on Ukraine on the night of 21-22 March. Ukraine's air defence managed to down 100 UAVs.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Air defence responds to Russian drones over Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: 2 injured, 36 houses and 19 cars damaged – photos
Man injured and houses damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
12:16
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
12:08
Italian PM sceptical about sending "reassurance force" to Ukraine
11:07
Two Russians and Belarusian win World Press Photo 2025 award – Ukrainian photographer community reacts
10:45
Russia destroys almost all infrastructure in Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, 150 people remain
10:14
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
09:46
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
09:18
Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
08:20
Over 200 combat clashes on front line, with 68 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:13
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
07:53
Russians damage infrastructure facility and agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: