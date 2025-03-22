Ukraine's air defence downs 100 UAVs overnight, 63 go off radar
Saturday, 22 March 2025, 08:39
The Russians launched 179 attack drones on Ukraine on the night of 21-22 March. Ukraine's air defence has managed to down 100 UAVs.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: Ukraine's Air Force reported that 63 Russian drones disappeared from radar.
The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.
A total of 100 drones have been confirmed shot down in Ukraine's south, north and centre.
Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv oblasts came under attack.
