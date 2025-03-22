All Sections
Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast: woman in serious condition

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 March 2025, 18:57
Vovchansk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Three civilians were injured in a Russian bombardment of the village of Oleksandrivka in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday 22 March. A man has also been injured in the city of Vovchansk due to a Russian drone strike.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has attacked the village of Oleksandrivka in the Zolochiv district this evening.

Three civilians are known to have been injured so far.

One of them is a 50-year-old woman who sustained severe multiple injuries. Doctors are fighting to save her life."

Details: Earlier, Syniehubov reported that the Russians had struck Vovchansk with a drone. A 72-year-old man, who was feeding animals, sustained a blast injury and has been taken to hospital.

Kharkiv Oblastwar
