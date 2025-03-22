Czech president reveals how US and Europe will share security guarantees for Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel has stated that he views security guarantees for Ukraine as comprising two components: a Kyiv-Washington minerals deal and guarantees from European countries.

Source: Pavel in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Speaking about a potential agreement between Ukraine and the United States, Pavel noted that due to the presence of American business in Ukraine, "you can expect that these interests will be protected".

Advertisement:

Another component of the guarantees, Pavel said, will come from European countries that have "declared willingness to support Ukraine".

"And now we talk mostly about the newly-organised coalition of the willing – countries that are able and willing to deploy some stabilising force to Ukraine once a peace agreement is achieved," he said.

Watch the whole interview: Czech President Petr Pavel, interview in Ukraine and about Ukraine (in English)

Advertisement:

Background:

On 20 March, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised the need to guarantee any potential agreement to end the war in Ukraine, as Russia would otherwise violate it.

In this context, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin would not have a veto over the potential deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!