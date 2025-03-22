All Sections
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: three injured, businesses and houses damaged

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 March 2025, 23:27
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Nikopol district. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Three people have been injured and businesses and houses damaged as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 22 March.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak initially reported that two men, aged 57 and 71, had been wounded during Russian shelling of Nikopol. Both were taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Premises belonging to two businesses were damaged.

Later, Lysak added that the Russians attacked the Nikopol district nearly 20 times on Saturday, including the district centre and the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The attacks involved heavy artillery, kamikaze drones and a munition dropped from a UAV.

Another man, aged 63, was wounded in a Russian strike in the evening. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

In addition to the businesses, three houses, a dacha, three cars and a disused building were damaged. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden - ed.]

