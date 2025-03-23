Large-scale Russian drone attack on Kyiv: debris hits houses, 7 injured, mayor says

Russian drones attacked the city of Kyiv on the night of 22-23 March, causing destruction and fires in several districts of the capital. Seven people have been injured in the bombardment, one of whom has been taken to hospital.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Quote: "Seven people are known to have been injured in Kyiv. One of them has been taken to hospital. Others have been treated by medics on the spot."

Details: Klitschko noted that Russian drone wreckage had hit high-rise buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Podilskyi districts of the capital, causing a fire on the upper floors.

Quote: "Debris also fell on a non-residential building – a catering establishment – in the Dniprovskyi district.

Debris fell on an industrial area in the Holosiivskyi district."

Details: Klitschko reported that emergency services are working at all these locations.

