Death toll from Russian drone attack on Kyiv rises to three

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 23 March 2025, 07:46
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

A Russian drone strike on the city of Kyiv has killed three people, including a father and his five-year-old daughter, and injured 10 others, among them an 11-month-old child.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Available information suggests that three people, including a five-year-old child, have been killed. A further 10 people have been injured. Among the dead are a father and his little daughter. The youngest person injured in the Russian attack is only 11 months old."

Background: Earlier, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that two people had been killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 22-23 March.

casualties
