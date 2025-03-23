Death toll from Russian drone attack on Kyiv rises to three
Sunday, 23 March 2025, 07:46
A Russian drone strike on the city of Kyiv has killed three people, including a father and his five-year-old daughter, and injured 10 others, among them an 11-month-old child.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote: "Available information suggests that three people, including a five-year-old child, have been killed. A further 10 people have been injured. Among the dead are a father and his little daughter. The youngest person injured in the Russian attack is only 11 months old."
Advertisement:
Background: Earlier, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that two people had been killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 22-23 March.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!