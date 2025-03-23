All Sections
Russia claim attack by over 50 Ukrainian drones

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 March 2025, 09:41
A UAV. Stock photo: Ukroboronprom (Ukrainian Defence Industry)

A total of 59 Ukrainian drones were supposedly downed over Russian territory on the night of 22-23 March.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Details: Nearly all the drones were reportedly "shot down" over two oblasts – 29 over Rostov Oblast and 20 over Astrakhan Oblast.

Additionally, three UAVs were allegedly recorded over Voronezh and Volgograd oblasts, and one over Kursk and Saratov oblasts.

Two more drones were supposedly shot down over occupied Crimea.

Yuri Slyusar, acting governor of Rostov Oblast, claimed that a drone attack had caused a car to catch fire on a motorway in the oblast, killing one person.

Russiadrones
