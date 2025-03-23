All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Air Force obliterates Russian combat support company in Kherson Oblast – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 March 2025, 15:04
Ukraine's Air Force obliterates Russian combat support company in Kherson Oblast – video
Explosion as a result of the Ukrainian attack. Screenshot

On 21 March, Ukraine's Air Force destroyed a combat support company assisting the 205th Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade's crossing in Dnipriany in the occupied Kherson Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Details: It is noted that the attack destroyed Russian boats, military equipment and a utility room stocked with technical equipment.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The destruction of the aforementioned prevents the enemy from conducting military operations against Ukrainian soldiers in the area."

Background: On the same day, Ukraine’s Air Force successfully struck a cluster of Russian troops from the 1st Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 103rd Motorised Rifle Regiment who were sheltering in a basement in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forcemissile strikeKherson Oblast
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured
Zelenskyy on Trump's envoy Witkoff: For Ukrainians, this person is from another planet
AP: France explores possibility of deploying peacekeepers along Dnipro River in Ukraine's centre
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian troop cluster in shelter in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Ukraine's Air Force strikes command post in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
RECENT NEWS
12:16
Ukrainian government receives new draft of mineral resources deal from US, calls it "working version"
12:08
Italian PM sceptical about sending "reassurance force" to Ukraine
11:07
Two Russians and Belarusian win World Press Photo 2025 award – Ukrainian photographer community reacts
10:45
Russia destroys almost all infrastructure in Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, 150 people remain
10:14
New version of mineral deal with US may conflict with Ukraine's European integration aspirations
09:46
Trump crosses red lines: proposed minerals deal demands Ukraine repay all US aid with interest
09:18
Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
08:20
Over 200 combat clashes on front line, with 68 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:13
Russians attack Odesa Oblast: fires break out, destruction recorded, one person injured – photo, video
07:53
Russians damage infrastructure facility and agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: