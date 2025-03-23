Ukraine's Air Force obliterates Russian combat support company in Kherson Oblast – video
On 21 March, Ukraine's Air Force destroyed a combat support company assisting the 205th Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade's crossing in Dnipriany in the occupied Kherson Oblast.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: It is noted that the attack destroyed Russian boats, military equipment and a utility room stocked with technical equipment.
Quote: "The destruction of the aforementioned prevents the enemy from conducting military operations against Ukrainian soldiers in the area."
Background: On the same day, Ukraine’s Air Force successfully struck a cluster of Russian troops from the 1st Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 103rd Motorised Rifle Regiment who were sheltering in a basement in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!