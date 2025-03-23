Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian troop cluster in shelter in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – video

The Ukrainian Air Force successfully struck a cluster of Russian troops from the 1st Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 103rd Motorised Rifle Regiment who were sheltering in a basement in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, on 21 March.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: The General Staff noted that the location of the Russian forces had been completely destroyed.

The exact outcome of the strike remains unclear, but the General Staff reports that Russian military personnel, including air assault groups and drone operators, have been killed.

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces are prepared to take decisive action to prevent the invaders from posing a threat to the security of the Ukrainian people."

