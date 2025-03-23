All Sections
Explosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 March 2025, 18:28
Explosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
Ukrainian policeman. Stock photo: Getty Images

An explosion has occurred in a police building in Odesa Oblast on Sunday 23 March resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to others.

Source: National Police of Ukraine; Odesa news outlet Dumska

Quote: "Law enforcement officers in Odesa Oblast are working at the scene of an explosion in a police building. As a result of the incident, a woman has been killed and there are injured individuals. Police officers and Security Service staff are working at the scene."

Details: The police stated that the circumstances and details of the incident are being identified.

Dumska reported that the incident took place in the town of Biliaivka.

The outlet’s sources stated that the explosion was caused by a grenade brought into the building by an unidentified woman. The explosive was carried in a simple plastic bag.

