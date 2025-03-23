Two people killed and one injured in Russian strike on Sumy Oblast

Myropillia in Sumy Oblast. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

A shop assistant and another person have been killed and one civilian has been injured in a Russian bombardment of the Myropillia hromada in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The investigators have found that the invaders launched strikes and dropped guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Myropillia hromada of the Sumy district during the day on 23 March 2025.

A 61-year-old shop assistant has been killed and another person injured in the enemy attack."

Details: The bombardment damaged and destroyed a number of houses.

Updated: Later, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that two civilians had been killed and another injured in the Russian attacks on the Myropillia hromada.

