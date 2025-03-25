US senators call for use of frozen Russian assets to pressure Moscow – Reuters

A group of US senators from both parties is insisting that US President Donald Trump's administration agree not to limit itself to using the interest on frozen Russian assets but instead allocate the entire sum – over US$300 billion – to aid Ukraine, and push allies to take the same step.

Source: Reuters, citing a letter from the senators

Quote from the senators' letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio: "How does the Administration view using all financial tools at its disposal to increase pressure on Russia to end the war?"

Advertisement:

"Specifically, does the Administration believe that US and EU-held assets should be used as leverage in negotiations with Russia to bring an end to the war? If so, how?"

Details: The letter also asks whether the administration intends to develop a strategy to encourage the EU, G7 countries and other allies to use sovereign Russian assets and whether the US government supports Ukraine's use of Russian sovereign assets under US control to purchase defence resources.

The letter was signed by Republicans Todd Young and Lindsey Graham as well as Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Tim Kaine.

Advertisement:

Reuters noted that US lawmakers had been calling for years to use confiscated Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine and to pressure Moscow into reaching a peace agreement.

Background: The European Union stopped discussions on confiscating frozen Russian assets on 20 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!



