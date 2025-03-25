All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US senators call for use of frozen Russian assets to pressure Moscow – Reuters

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 25 March 2025, 02:56
US senators call for use of frozen Russian assets to pressure Moscow – Reuters
US Capitol building. Photo: Getty Images

A group of US senators from both parties is insisting that US President Donald Trump's administration agree not to limit itself to using the interest on frozen Russian assets but instead allocate the entire sum – over US$300 billion – to aid Ukraine, and push allies to take the same step.

Source: Reuters, citing a letter from the senators

Quote from the senators' letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio: "How does the Administration view using all financial tools at its disposal to increase pressure on Russia to end the war?"

Advertisement:

"Specifically, does the Administration believe that US and EU-held assets should be used as leverage in negotiations with Russia to bring an end to the war? If so, how?"

Details: The letter also asks whether the administration intends to develop a strategy to encourage the EU, G7 countries and other allies to use sovereign Russian assets and whether the US government supports Ukraine's use of Russian sovereign assets under US control to purchase defence resources.

The letter was signed by Republicans Todd Young and Lindsey Graham as well as Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Tim Kaine.

Advertisement:

Reuters noted that US lawmakers had been calling for years to use confiscated Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine and to pressure Moscow into reaching a peace agreement.

Background: The European Union stopped discussions on confiscating frozen Russian assets on 20 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
All News
USA
US and Russia to prepare joint statement on talks in Riyadh for 10:00, Kyiv time – CBS News
White House expects "positive announcement" after US-Russia talks – Reuters
Kremlin likely uninterested in meaningful peace talks – ISW
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: