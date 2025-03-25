Russia loses up to 30 soldiers in their Kursk Oblast due to strike by Ukraine's Air Force

Ukraine's General Staff has reported that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has struck a cluster of Russian military personnel in Kursk Oblast, killing and wounding about 30 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the area in Kondratovka in Kursk Oblast where enemy personnel were concentrated. The target was completely destroyed and up to 30 occupiers were killed or wounded."

Details: The General Staff noted that the destruction of this element of Russian military infrastructure reduces the Russians' ability to conduct combat operations in Sumy and Kursk oblasts.

"The pilots from the Air Force and the rest of the defence forces will continue to strike the enemy to weaken its military potential," the General Staff concluded.

