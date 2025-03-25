Poll reveals 82% of Ukrainians support continuing fight against Russia even without US support

Over 80% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine should continue to fight, even if the US stops all support.

Source: a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on 12-25 March

Quote: "A clear majority of Ukrainians – 82% – believe that Ukraine should continue to fight under any circumstances. Only 8% of respondents indicated that they would be more inclined to accept capitulation.

In all regions, an absolute majority - from 78% in the east to 83% in the west - believe that despite everything, Ukraine should continue to resist and not surrender."

Details: In early March 2025, the United States suspended military aid to Kyiv. Although it has since resumed, sociologists still asked what Ukraine should do if US support were to be cut off permanently: "We wanted to know whether Ukrainians in general are ready to continue the struggle with limited support (from Europe alone) or whether they would rather be inclined to accept all of Russia's demands (i.e., in fact, to capitulate)."

For reference: The study was conducted by KIIS from 12 to 22 March 2025. On its own initiative, the institute included a question about public perception of a proposal to temporarily cease hostilities with Russia. The survey was carried out via telephone interviews using a random sample of mobile phone numbers.

A total of 1,326 respondents aged 18 and older, residing in government-controlled regions of Ukraine at the time of the survey, were interviewed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 3.5% for indicators close to 50%, 3.1% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.6% for indicators close to 5%. In wartime, a certain systematic deviation is added in addition to the above formal error.

