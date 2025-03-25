All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Police detain two Russian agents planning to set fire to Kyiv City Council member's office – photos

Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 25 March 2025, 10:52
Police detain two Russian agents planning to set fire to Kyiv City Council member's office – photos
Detention of Russian agents. Photo: Police of Kyiv Oblast

Law enforcement officers have detained two people who, on the orders of Russia's secret services, tried to set fire to the office of a member of Kyiv City Council by throwing a bottle of Molotov cocktail into the room.

Source: Police of Kyiv Oblast

Quote from Kyiv police: "The accomplices acted on the order of a representative of the enemy secret services, who promised them a generous payment. The perpetrators broke a window and threw a bottle of Molotov cocktail into the room."

Advertisement:
 
Detention of Russian agents
Photo: Police of Kyiv Oblast

Details: Law enforcement officials said the suspects were detained on the same day and evidence confirming their involvement in the crime was seized. However, they did not receive the promised reward from the Russians.

Investigators served the detainees with a notice of suspicion of attempted intentional destruction or damage to property by arson. The court imposed on them a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention. They face up to 10 years in prison for this offence.

 
Detention of Russian agents
Photo: Police of Kyiv Oblast

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Russia's sabotage activities to recruit Ukrainian citizens through Telegram channels are one of the main ways to destabilise the situation in Ukraine: law enforcement officers had detained 179 arsonists as of November 2024.
  • In February, three residents of Chernivtsi Oblast were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for sabotage and arson on the railway.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

infiltratorsfireKyiv
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
All News
infiltrators
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups keep trying to enter Sumy Oblast and place mines there
Border guards with other components of Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian saboteurs attack in Sumy Oblast
Car carrying Russian Security Service officers blown up in Mariupol – city council
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: