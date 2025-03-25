Police detain two Russian agents planning to set fire to Kyiv City Council member's office – photos

Law enforcement officers have detained two people who, on the orders of Russia's secret services, tried to set fire to the office of a member of Kyiv City Council by throwing a bottle of Molotov cocktail into the room.

Source: Police of Kyiv Oblast

Quote from Kyiv police: "The accomplices acted on the order of a representative of the enemy secret services, who promised them a generous payment. The perpetrators broke a window and threw a bottle of Molotov cocktail into the room."

Detention of Russian agents Photo: Police of Kyiv Oblast

Details: Law enforcement officials said the suspects were detained on the same day and evidence confirming their involvement in the crime was seized. However, they did not receive the promised reward from the Russians.

Investigators served the detainees with a notice of suspicion of attempted intentional destruction or damage to property by arson. The court imposed on them a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention. They face up to 10 years in prison for this offence.

Detention of Russian agents Photo: Police of Kyiv Oblast

Background:

Russia's sabotage activities to recruit Ukrainian citizens through Telegram channels are one of the main ways to destabilise the situation in Ukraine: law enforcement officers had detained 179 arsonists as of November 2024.

In February, three residents of Chernivtsi Oblast were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for sabotage and arson on the railway.

