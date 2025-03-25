Joint US-Russia statement following Riyadh meeting not adopted due to Ukraine's stance, Moscow claims

Russia has claimed that a joint statement following consultations between the Russian and American delegations in Riyadh was not adopted because of Ukraine's stance.

Source: Vladimir Chizhov, First Deputy Chairman of the Defence and Security Committee of the Federation Council [the upper chamber of the Russian parliament], on Kremlin-aligned Russian TV channel Rossiya 24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Chizhov described the meeting in Riyadh as a link in the chain of Russo-American communications, which began with a telephone conversation between Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

"They [the delegations in Riyadh] sat for 12 hours and seemingly agreed upon a joint statement, which, however, was not adopted because of Ukraine's position, which is also very typical and symptomatic," he claimed.

Background:

Earlier, Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs, commented on the meeting between the two delegations in Saudi Arabia on 24 March, stating that the conversation was challenging but ultimately beneficial for both Moscow and Washington.

According to Russian propaganda media outlets, the Moscow-Washington meeting lasted 12 hours with breaks. Reports indicated that a joint statement would be issued later.

The Kremlin stated that the primary focus of the discussions with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia was the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which Russia withdrew in 2023.

On Tuesday 25 March, the Ukrainian and American teams once again met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a potential truce between Kyiv and Moscow.

