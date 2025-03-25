Zelenskyy sees some "upsides" after Trump special envoy Witkoff's remarks on Russian-occupied regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed hope that Washington's confidence in claims made by Moscow will eventually fade. His remarks come amid controversial statements by Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, regarding Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in a conversation with journalists on 25 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Witkoff's remarks about Ukraine have "big downsides, but there are also upsides".

"Sadly, a lot of the information disseminated by certain people... closely aligns with the Kremlin's narrative," Zelenskyy stated, citing the holding of "referendums" in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine as an example.

He said it's regrettable that "there are some high-level voices in the United States that are spreading... Russian narratives".

"I believe that Mr Witkoff spent much time in dialogue with Putin," Zelenskyy added.

The Ukrainian president noted that Moscow, for example, had promised the United States a ceasefire, but it "did not work out because the Russians do not want it".

"And because of this, the Russians will be trusted less and less each day. I hope – and I now see this hope as realistic – that all Russian narratives will no longer be trusted," he concluded.

Background:

In an interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Witkoff effectively recognised the "referendums" that Russia held in the occupied territories of Ukraine in 2022.

In the same interview, Witkoff claimed that Ukraine's membership in NATO was incompatible with a potential peace deal with Russia.

Commenting on the interview, the European Commission reiterated its unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and stressed that the sham "referendums" held by Russia in the occupied territory of Ukraine had been wholly rigged.

A Ukrainian MP demanded that Witkoff be removed from office after his shameful remarks regarding Ukraine.

