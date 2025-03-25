Zelenskyy: Russians resort to manipulations right on negotiation day

Moscow is attempting to manipulate the lifting of sanctions as a condition for a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address on 25 March

Quote: "Ukraine is ready to work as quickly and transparently as possible to end the war. But, sadly, right now, on the day of the talks, we see how the Russians have begun to manipulate. They are already trying to distort the agreements and actually deceive both our mediators and the whole world."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the White House has issued clear statements refuting the Kremlin's claims, which once again prove to be false – specifically, that the supposed ceasefire in the Black Sea is tied to sanctions and that it was allegedly set to begin on 18 March.

"Moscow is always lying and it's up to the world and everyone who really needs peace to decide whether Russia will be allowed to lie again," the president added.

He noted that if the Russians dare to launch new attacks, they will receive a firm response.

Quote: "And if the Russians then spin tales claiming that the strikes did not target energy or civilian infrastructure, everyone will see the truth. I’d also like to remind you that since 11 March, the US proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire has been on the table – everywhere, not just in the energy sector or the Black Sea. It was Russia that refused to agree to it."

Details: The president noted that Russia's actions in the coming days "will reveal a lot if not everything. If air raids resume, if military activity in the Black Sea continues, or if Russia resorts to further manipulation and threats, new measures against Moscow will have to be taken."

Background: Following meetings with the US delegation, Russia has put forward a number of demands related to the easing of sanctions in order to agree to a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

The Kremlin stated that the safety of shipping would come into effect after a number of sanctions were lifted, namely:

from Rosselkhozbank and other banks involved in the export of food and fertilisers;

from companies producing and exporting food and fertilisers, as well as companies insuring the relevant cargoes;

from Russian-flagged vessels transporting food and fertilisers and the servicing of such ships in ports;

on the supply of agricultural machinery and other goods used in the production of food and fertilisers to Russia. However, this note was not included in a White House statement issued following the meetings.

