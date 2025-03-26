All Sections
Baltic foreign ministers explain importance of supporting Ukraine at first meeting with US secretary of state

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 26 March 2025, 12:40
Baltic foreign ministers explain importance of supporting Ukraine at first meeting with US secretary of state
The foreign ministers of the Baltic states at a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Latvian Foreign Ministry  

The foreign ministers of the Baltic states have held their first joint meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with the Russo-Ukrainian war being one of the central topics.

Source: press releases from the Estonian and Latvian Foreign Ministries, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting, which was held in Washington on 25 March at the initiative of the US, was attended by the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The ministers discussed bilateral relations, NATO relations and support for Ukraine.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the deployment of US troops in the Baltic states is critical for regional deterrence and peacekeeping. He underlined that Estonia already spends 3.7% of its GDP on defence and plans to increase expenditure to 5% next year.

Furthermore, he emphasised that Estonia had taken a number of steps to minimise its reliance on Russia throughout the years of full-scale war, the most recent of which was the Baltic states' severance from the joint energy system with Russia and Belarus.

Latvian Minister Baiba Braže emphasised that the country will commit a record 3.6% of GDP to defence in 2025, with plans to up spending to 5%.

"Since day one, Latvia has been among the biggest supporters of Ukraine in proportion to GDP, and Latvia will keep on with support to Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace. Latvia will also further advocate for a continued sanctions pressure on Russia in order to push it towards involvement in the search for peace and honouring an agreement reached", Braže said. 

Tsahkna stressed that it was important to maintain military assistance to Ukraine and continue economic pressure on Russia to make peace possible.

"A just and lasting peace is possible only if Russia gives up on its goal of destroying Ukraine and restructuring the security architecture of Europe. Sanctions and the mobilisation of the frozen sovereign assets of Russia are key levers here", he said. 

The ministers also noted that years of transatlantic cooperation had ensured security and economic prosperity for Europe and the United States, and now Europe has taken decisive steps to increase its own defence capabilities.

Background:

  • Estonia has announced the purchase of €100 million worth of military equipment for Ukraine from its industry.
  • Estonia also plans to build 12 new warships.

