All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine agrees with US on list of facilities that Russia must not hit as part of partial ceasefire

Serhiy Sydorenko, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 26 March 2025, 14:35
Ukraine agrees with US on list of facilities that Russia must not hit as part of partial ceasefire
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine and the US have agreed on a list of energy facilities that Russia should stop targeting as part of a partial ceasefire which differs from the one insisted on by the Russian side.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine in response to a request from European Pravda

Details: The Ministry of Energy insisted that the United States was aware of Kyiv's demands for an "energy ceasefire" and that they had been agreed with Washington, despite the fact that it was also claimed that Russia had agreed on a different list with the United States.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine handed over and agreed with the US side a typology of facilities for all energy infrastructure as part of the agreement to stop mutual attacks. This applies to the electric power, oil and gas sectors, nuclear and coal industries, and power engineering – the production of energy equipment," the press service said.

The list published by the Russian side as if it had been agreed upon with the US (which the US side has yet to refute) excludes Ukrainian oil and gas production facilities, which have been the targets of recent attacks.

Background: Russia also rejected an unconditional ceasefire in the Black Sea after the meeting with the United States.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warenergyUSARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovers over US$17.8m embezzlement scheme at Defence Ministry
Terrorist attack at police station in Odesa Oblast: suspect in making explosives detained – photos
Russia drops almost 50 aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast over past day – Zelenskyy
Presidential race in Poland: anti-Ukrainian candidate loses support
Ukrainian law enforcers detain two Russian assets planning to blow up police station in Lviv – photos
Ukraine launches Ukraine2EU programme to support its European integration
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Germany warns West that Putin may be deceptive in ceasefire talks
Russia sentences Ukrainian POWs to 13-23 years in prison in Azov case
Bloomberg: Ukraine needs to import record 5 billion cubic metres of gas due to Russian attacks
RECENT NEWS
16:59
EXPLAINERWhat will hinder Ukraine from successfully closing the main cluster of EU accession talks
16:29
updatedRussians strike residential building in Kharkiv with drone: 4 people injured, child among them
15:42
Defence ministers of coalition of the willing to meet at NATO headquarters
14:41
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovers over US$17.8m embezzlement scheme at Defence Ministry
14:25
Terrorist attack at police station in Odesa Oblast: suspect in making explosives detained – photos
14:19
EXPLAINERHow the wanted Balkan separatist Dodik "surfaced" in Moscow and what he is negotiating
14:15
Ukraine still US$10bn short for 2025 recovery efforts, PM states
13:48
Ministry of Justice: Over 8,000 former convicts serve in Ukrainian Armed Forces
13:44
Billionaires with over US$100bn leave Russia
13:00
Poland confirms transfer of Russian agent to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: