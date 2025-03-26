Ukraine agrees with US on list of facilities that Russia must not hit as part of partial ceasefire

Ukraine and the US have agreed on a list of energy facilities that Russia should stop targeting as part of a partial ceasefire which differs from the one insisted on by the Russian side.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine in response to a request from European Pravda

Details: The Ministry of Energy insisted that the United States was aware of Kyiv's demands for an "energy ceasefire" and that they had been agreed with Washington, despite the fact that it was also claimed that Russia had agreed on a different list with the United States.

"Ukraine handed over and agreed with the US side a typology of facilities for all energy infrastructure as part of the agreement to stop mutual attacks. This applies to the electric power, oil and gas sectors, nuclear and coal industries, and power engineering – the production of energy equipment," the press service said.

The list published by the Russian side as if it had been agreed upon with the US (which the US side has yet to refute) excludes Ukrainian oil and gas production facilities, which have been the targets of recent attacks.

Background: Russia also rejected an unconditional ceasefire in the Black Sea after the meeting with the United States.

