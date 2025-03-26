All Sections
"More than 80% of our missiles hit their targets" – first-ever interview with Ukrainian F-16 pilot

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 March 2025, 17:50
More than 80% of our missiles hit their targets – first-ever interview with Ukrainian F-16 pilot
A Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot. Photo: Screenshot

The Air Force has released the first interview with a Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot, who speaks about combat missions, tactical deployment and the skilled team that has successfully mastered Western equipment and new approaches to its use.

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The pilot, whose identity remains undisclosed, says that F-16 fighter pilots carry out multiple strike missions a day on Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Additionally, pilots conduct flights to cover fellow combat aviators operating MiG-29, Su-27, Su-24 and Su-25 aircraft.

The pilot notes that Ukrainian forces have demonstrated high effectiveness in using Western air and ground-based equipment.

Quote: "Almost every missile hits its target… More than 80% of the missiles we launch reach their targets, destroying both Shahed drones and cruise missiles launched from sea, air and land.

We know our targets in advance – our intelligence is working quite well, despite media claims that we do not receive intelligence data… One could say our intelligence forces adapt very quickly, and we receive up-to-date information.

At present, we can only strike at tactical depth, but the effectiveness of these strikes is very high: if we wanted, our little missiles could fly right into someone's window."

fighter jetsUkraine's Air Force
