Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 4

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 20 times on 26 March, injuring 4 people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Nearly 20 enemy strikes were launched on the Nikopol district in a single day. The enemy used artillery and kamikaze drones, targeting the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Four people were injured – men aged 33, 52, 63 and 79."

Details: The attacks also damaged three houses, several greenhouses, a garage, a sports hall, an outbuilding and a car.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!